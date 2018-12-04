Analysts Anticipate Intec Pharma (NTEC) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Intec Pharma posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTEC. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 2,096.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 658,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 628,835 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,285 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,878. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

