Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Corp (RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 422.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 692,611 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 651,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 155,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,496,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after acquiring an additional 95,653 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 169,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 17,601,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,841,564. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $20.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

