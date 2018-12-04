Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $17.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.73 to $18.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.91 to $22.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $357.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $392.00 to $333.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.79.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,421.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,870 shares of company stock valued at $729,718. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $255.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $216.32 and a 12 month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

