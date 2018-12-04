Analysts Anticipate Toro Co (TTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings. Toro posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toro.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of TTC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,012. Toro has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Toro news, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,158,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,060 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $380,204.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,060 in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,539,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 17.0% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Toro by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 530,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at $933,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

