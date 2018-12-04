Analysts Anticipate TriMas Corp (TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. TriMas posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $223.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TriMas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in TriMas by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 90,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TriMas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

