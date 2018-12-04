Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $546.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post sales of $546.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.30 million to $555.00 million. Bruker reported sales of $530.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 703,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Bruker has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Bruker by 4,114.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,906 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $32,708,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,883.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 761,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 723,566 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 496,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 5,601.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 409,472 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

