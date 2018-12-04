Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.12).

Several research firms have commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC set a $4.00 price objective on Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Laidlaw set a $5.00 price target on Clearside Biomedical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Clearside Biomedical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -4.24. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

