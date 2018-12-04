Analysts Expect Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) to announce ($1.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($8.85) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($4.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 965.58% and a negative net margin of 1,610.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTX. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price objective on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Onconova Therapeutics from $45.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 18th.

NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 70,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,743. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.13. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 444.2% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 672,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.