Analysts Expect Snap Inc (SNAP) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Snap reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.42% and a negative net margin of 131.39%. The company had revenue of $297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $6.36 on Friday. Snap has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.47.

In other news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $80,070.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,146.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lara Sweet sold 20,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $148,437.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 598,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,547 shares of company stock worth $5,468,489 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

