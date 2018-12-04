Analysts Expect Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) will post $673.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $661.40 million and the highest is $686.60 million. Trinity Industries reported sales of $906.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trinity Industries.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Group raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 8,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $193,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 143,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $3,157,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 88,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

