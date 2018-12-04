Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc (W) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Wayfair reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 115.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.62) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $151.20.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,564,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,045.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $77,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,869 shares of company stock valued at $50,791,637. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

