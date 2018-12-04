Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Cormark raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Friday, November 30th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$496.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$561.99 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

TSE LUN opened at C$6.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.37. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$9.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$51,400.00. Also, Director Peter Clark Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 445,000 shares of company stock worth $734,950.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

