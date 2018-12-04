Analysts Offer Predictions for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (PCRX)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Leerink Swann lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of PCRX opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 268.50, a P/E/G ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $3,337,375.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.18 per share, with a total value of $207,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,581.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,146 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.