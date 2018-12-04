Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) recently:

12/3/2018 – Tractor Supply had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2018 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/29/2018 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply has outperformed the industry in a year, courtesy of its focus on store growth initiatives, ONETractor plan and investment in everyday businesses. The company delivered solid third-quarter 2018 results, which marked an earnings and sales beat in four of the last five quarters. Results gained from robust comps performance driven by ongoing efforts to build customer loyalty and enhance digital capabilities. Moreover, the company’s upbeat outlook for 2018 drives optimism. Further, Tractor Supply is set to gain from robust omni-channel efforts and rewards program. It is also working to strike a balance between initiatives, and investments in stores and distribution centers with strict cost disciplines and operational efficiencies. However, higher SG&A expenses are weighing on margins, which might hurt the company’s profitability. Stiff industry competition and volatility in raw material prices are additional headwinds.”

11/20/2018 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2018 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2018 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2018 – Tractor Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

10/26/2018 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

10/26/2018 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

10/26/2018 – Tractor Supply was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/25/2018 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They wrote, “We believe TSCO’s Q3 results exceeded lofty expectations, with 5.1% comps (vs. +1.9% consensus), a 9c EPS beat (vs. our model), and a 2.4% increase in FY18 EPS guidance. Q3 sales growth of +9.3% well exceeded our +5.2% estimate, driven by a +5.1% comp (vs. ~4% buyside) that accelerated 390bps on a 2­year basis (lapping hurricane driven +6.6%). Gross margins contracted (­16bps vs. our ­10bps estimate) to 34.7% owing to higher freight/fuel costs, but solid topline flow through drove better than expected SG&A (+35bps vs. our +55bps model). EBIT margins of +8.1% fell ­47bps (vs. our ­71bps) and EPS of $0.95 exceeded our model by +9c (driven largely by higher sales and a 1c tax benefit).””

10/24/2018 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2018 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Tractor Supply had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

10/11/2018 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,605 shares of company stock worth $8,041,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,264,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

