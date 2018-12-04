Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW):

12/3/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “C.H. Robinson's growth-by-acquisition policy is commendable, as it has expanded its product portfolio significantly. We are also impressed by the company's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Such shareholder-friendly moves underline the company's bright prospects and strong financial conditions. Improvement in operating ratio is an added positive. The lesser the value of operating ratio the better, as it implies that more cash is available to the company to reward shareholders through dividends/buybacks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings per share has been revised 2% upward over the last 60 days. This highlights the positivity surrounding the stock. Moreover, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year's time. On the flip side, high costs are limiting bottom-line growth. The company's high debt levels are also concerning.”

11/27/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C.H. Robinson's growth-by-acquisition policy is a positive, as it has expanded its product portfolio significantly. We are also impressed by the company's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Such shareholder-friendly moves underline the company's bright prospects and strong financial conditions. Improvement in operating ratio is an added positive. The lesser the value of operating ratio the better, as it implies that more cash is available to the company to reward shareholders through dividends/buybacks. Owing to these tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year's time. On the flip side, high costs and capital expenditures undertaken by the company tend to limit bottom-line growth. The company's high debt levels are also concerning.”

11/22/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “C.H. Robinson's growth-by-acquisition policy bodes well. We are impressed by the company's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Such shareholder-friendly moves underline the company's bright prospects and strong financial conditions. Improvement in operating ratio is an added positive. The lesser the value of operating ratio the better, as it implies that more cash is available to the company to reward shareholders through dividends/buybacks. Owing to these tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year's time. On the flip side, high costs and capital expenditures undertaken by the company tend to limit bottom-line growth. The company's high debt levels are concerning.”

11/19/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C.H. Robinson performed impressively in the third quarter of 2018, surpassing both earnings and revenue estimates. Moreover, both the measures improved significantly year over year. In fact, this was the company's fourth straight quarter of net revenue growth. Improvement in operating ratio in the quarter is also a positive. The company's growth-by-acquisition poilicy is impressive as well. We are also impressed by C.H. Robinson's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Owing to these tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, high costs and capital expenditures undertaken by the company are limiting bottom-line growth. The company's high debt levels are concerning. Additionally, increased operating expenses are also worrisome.”

10/31/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $111.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cleveland Research.

10/17/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of C.H. Robinson have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Increased freight demand and lower tax rates have been aiding the company. The company's grow-by-acquisition poilicy is impressive. In this regard, C.H. Robinson's acquisition of Milgram & Company last August is a notable one, having boosted its global presence. Its efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are also encouraging. In May, the company boosted its buyback program adding another 15 million shares to the existing share repurchase authorization. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been revised 3.6% upward in 90 days. Detailed results will be available on Oct 30. However, high costs are limiting bottom-line growth. The company's high debt levels are also concerning.”

10/5/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of C.H. Robinson have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Increased freight demand and lower tax rates have been aiding the company. The company's grow-by-acquisition poilicy is impressive. In this regard, C.H. Robinson's acquisition of Milgram & Company last August is a notable one, having boosted its global presence. Its efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are also encouraging. In May, the company boosted its buyback program adding another 15 million shares to the existing share repurchase authorization. However, high costs are limiting bottom-line growth. Apart from high fuel costs, capital expenditures undertaken by C.H. Robinson are also pressurizing the bottom line. We remain concerned about the company's high debt levels.”

Shares of CHRW opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

