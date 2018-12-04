Analysts Set $300.00 Target Price for Atrion Co. (ATRI)

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $300.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Atrion an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ATRI traded up $20.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $785.70. 8,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226. Atrion has a twelve month low of $516.85 and a twelve month high of $790.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.07, for a total transaction of $1,536,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

