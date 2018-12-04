Analysts Set Countrywide PLC (CWD) PT at $48.40

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 48.40 ($0.63).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Countrywide to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 17.20 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In other Countrywide news, insider Natalie Ceeney acquired 101,514 shares of Countrywide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £12,181.68 ($15,917.52).

CWD stock traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8.70 ($0.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,556. Countrywide has a 1 year low of GBX 66.64 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.25 ($2.47).

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

