Analysts Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) PT at $3.75

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNSS opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.04. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) by 594.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.