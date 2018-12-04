Analysts Set Tesco PLC (TSCO) Target Price at $265.00

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 265 ($3.46).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

TSCO traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 197.45 ($2.58). 29,644,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 165.35 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 217.31 ($2.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Alan Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £107,000 ($139,814.45). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,727,538.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

