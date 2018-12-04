Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2018 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $34.00.

11/28/2018 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

11/20/2018 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2018 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

11/16/2018 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/5/2018 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at med to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Omega Healthcare Investors was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,805. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.16. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Ritz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $390,500. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736,393 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 199,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

