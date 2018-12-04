Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/3/2018 – TechnipFMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/2/2018 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.12 price target on the stock.

11/30/2018 – TechnipFMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc.

11/26/2018 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2018 – TechnipFMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/20/2018 – TechnipFMC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

11/8/2018 – TechnipFMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

11/6/2018 – TechnipFMC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/2/2018 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – TechnipFMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

10/26/2018 – TechnipFMC was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – TechnipFMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2018 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 270.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

