Analyzing Eltek (ELTK) and Sanmina (SANM)

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and Sanmina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek -9.85% -112.37% -15.45% Sanmina -1.28% 10.25% 3.91%

Risk and Volatility

Eltek has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanmina has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Sanmina shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sanmina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eltek and Sanmina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $32.75 million 0.20 -$3.77 million N/A N/A Sanmina $7.11 billion 0.26 -$95.53 million $1.84 14.80

Eltek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanmina.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eltek and Sanmina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanmina 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sanmina has a consensus price target of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.24%. Given Sanmina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanmina is more favorable than Eltek.

Summary

Sanmina beats Eltek on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. It operates through the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS); and Components, Products, and Services (CPS) segments. The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment. The CPS segment includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems; radio frequency (RF), optical and microelectronic, and enterprise solutions; defense and aerospace products; cloud-based manufacturing execution software; and design, engineering, logistics, and repair services. The company was founded by Jure Sola in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

