Analyzing Mikros Systems (MKRS) and Geospace Technologies (GEOS)

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Mikros Systems alerts:

This table compares Mikros Systems and Geospace Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mikros Systems $7.20 million 1.88 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Geospace Technologies $75.75 million 2.75 -$19.21 million N/A N/A

Mikros Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geospace Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mikros Systems and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mikros Systems 3.50% 14.05% 8.94% Geospace Technologies -25.36% -10.64% -9.88%

Volatility & Risk

Mikros Systems has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mikros Systems and Geospace Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mikros Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Geospace Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Geospace Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Geospace Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Geospace Technologies is more favorable than Mikros Systems.

Summary

Geospace Technologies beats Mikros Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mikros Systems Company Profile

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S. Navy AEGIS cruisers and destroyers; and ADEPT Distance Support Sensor Suite, a network-enabled system, which can be configured to monitor various shipboard systems and report maintenance data onshore for further analysis to detect trends and predict failures. It also provides Diagnostic Profiler, a software that provides diagnostic services to its host application; and Prognostics Framework, an analysis software for framework that implements real-time prognostics, diagnostics, and status monitoring to support embedded prognostic applications, health management systems, and condition-based maintenance applications. The company primarily serves the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and other governmental authorities. Mikros Systems Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including water meter products, imaging equipment, and offshore cables, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphic, industrial graphic, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves customers that include various agencies of the United States government including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. It operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mikros Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mikros Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.