Analyzing National CineMedia (NCMI) & Insignia Systems (ISIG)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get National CineMedia alerts:

87.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Insignia Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National CineMedia and Insignia Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.34%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Insignia Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $426.10 million 1.28 $2.50 million $0.40 17.25 Insignia Systems $26.43 million 0.79 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems.

Volatility and Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Insignia Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 1.82% -50.31% 2.99% Insignia Systems 4.90% 10.68% 7.28%

Dividends

National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Insignia Systems does not pay a dividend. National CineMedia pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Insignia Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising across its Noovie digital products, as well as through its Cinema Accelerator digital product and mobile app. The company offers its services to third-party theatre circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company's primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. Its products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos; and freshADS, an advertising vehicle. In addition, the company offers brand-equity signage programs; provides adhesive and non-adhesive supplies in various colors, sizes, and weights; and sells laser printable cardstock and label supplies. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.