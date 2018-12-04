Analyzing QS Energy (QSEP) and Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE)

QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) and Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get QS Energy alerts:

This table compares QS Energy and Baker Hughes A GE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -775.34% Baker Hughes A GE 0.16% 0.59% 0.40%

Volatility & Risk

QS Energy has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baker Hughes A GE has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for QS Energy and Baker Hughes A GE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Baker Hughes A GE 0 8 15 0 2.65

Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus price target of $36.36, indicating a potential upside of 57.05%. Given Baker Hughes A GE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes A GE is more favorable than QS Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QS Energy and Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy $50,000.00 369.33 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Baker Hughes A GE $17.26 billion 0.55 $36.00 million $0.52 44.52

Baker Hughes A GE has higher revenue and earnings than QS Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of QS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of QS Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Baker Hughes A GE pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. QS Energy does not pay a dividend. Baker Hughes A GE pays out 138.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Baker Hughes A GE beats QS Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product for the midstream pipeline marketplace. It serves upstream producers, midstream transporters, and downstream refiners. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies. Its Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures onshore and offshore drilling and production systems; equipment for floating production platforms; deepwater drilling equipment; subsea production systems; and flexible pipe products for operating environments. It also provides installation and decommissioning solutions; services and solutions related to onshore and offshore drilling activities; and services for installation and technical support, and well access to oil and gas field developers, and drilling and oil companies. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment manufactures, maintains, and upgrades rotating equipment; offers drivers, driven equipment, and flow control systems, as well as power generation modules, waste heat/energy recovery, energy storage, modularized small and large liquefaction plants, carbon capture, and storage/use facilities solutions; and provides system upgrade and conversion solutions. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. Its Digital Solutions segment provides operating technologies; condition monitoring, inspection technologies, measurement, sensing, and pipeline solutions; and software solutions. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company has a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company is a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.