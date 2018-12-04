Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AV Homes Inc (AVHI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AV Homes were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AV Homes by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 83,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AV Homes by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AV Homes by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 591,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 60,212 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in AV Homes by 5.4% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 318,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AV Homes during the second quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AV Homes alerts:

AVHI stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. AV Homes Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.02.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of AV Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ancora-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-av-homes-inc-avhi.html.

About AV Homes

AV Homes, Inc engages in the homebuilding and community development businesses in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Texas markets. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and building of active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic; and primary residential home communities under local Savvy Homes, Bonterra Builders, Royal Oak Homes, and Oakdale-Hampton brands for first-time and move-up buyers.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AV Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AV Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.