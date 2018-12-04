Ancora Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $84.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

