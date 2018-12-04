Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James N. Ludwig sold 7,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $259,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $1,056,215. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

