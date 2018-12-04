Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 178.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,131 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 30,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HC2 alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. HC2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ancora-advisors-llc-raises-holdings-in-hc2-holdings-inc-hchc.html.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.