ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith Sells 45,000 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 45,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANGI opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.57 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

