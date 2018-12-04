Aon PLC (AON) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AON were worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in AON by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in AON by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in AON by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

AON stock opened at $164.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.48.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,000. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

