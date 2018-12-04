Apollon Hits Market Cap of $446,158.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Apollon has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $446,158.00 and approximately $3,433.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apollon Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 133,027,372 coins and its circulating supply is 129,739,527 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

