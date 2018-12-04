Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,092 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 597.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,478,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,073,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLE stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $63,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,017.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,624 shares of company stock worth $313,283. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

