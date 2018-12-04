Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABUS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,694. The firm has a market cap of $241.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.65. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 246.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,391,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,237 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 39.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

