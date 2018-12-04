Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake Increased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,226,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,207,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $4,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Argus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of ADM opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/archer-daniels-midland-co-adm-stake-increased-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.