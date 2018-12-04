Archrock Inc (AROC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 184,976 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.27% of Archrock worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 1,317.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $5,395,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Archrock by 17.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 67,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doug S. Aron purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,270.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Archrock from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NYSE:AROC opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 2.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -265.00%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

