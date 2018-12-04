Arcimoto (FUV) & Leatt (LEAT) Head-To-Head Survey

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -5,067.42% -71.99% -61.08% Leatt 4.50% 13.28% 8.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arcimoto and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 0 2 0 3.00 Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcimoto currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.32%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Leatt.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcimoto and Leatt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $130,000.00 238.51 -$3.31 million ($0.24) -9.21 Leatt $20.14 million 0.65 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than Arcimoto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of Arcimoto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Leatt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arcimoto has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leatt beats Arcimoto on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities. In addition, the company offers Leatt apparel range comprising gloves, riding jackets, jerseys, bicycle shorts and pants, and off road pants, as well as casual clothing and socks; and other products, parts, and accessories, including toolbelt bags, duffel bags, gear bags, helmet bags, and hats and hydration kits. Further, it provides aftermarket support services; and acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as racing car drivers. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and through online store under the Website leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. Leatt Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

