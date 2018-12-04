Ares Capital (ARCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results benefited from improvement in total investment income and healthy portfolio activity. Investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by the acquisition of American Capital, rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy. Moreover, its robust liquidity position and regulatory changes keep us optimistic. However, mounting expenses and the presence of high debt levels remain major concerns for the company.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.25 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 112.23%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Eric B. Siegel bought 6,990 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,823.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,590 shares of company stock worth $131,039. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,251,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,179,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,964,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after buying an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,408,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after buying an additional 1,346,837 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,744,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 61,162 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,352,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

