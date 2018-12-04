Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARES. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 669,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,076. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management LP Unit has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.75 million. Ares Management LP Unit had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. Ares Management LP Unit’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 785.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

