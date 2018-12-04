Armor Minerals (A) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 2.00

Media coverage about Armor Minerals (CVE:A) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Armor Minerals earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Armor Minerals stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. Armor Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.73.

Armor Minerals Company Profile

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

