Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €8.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AT1. Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Commerzbank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.61 ($10.02).

Aroundtown stock opened at €7.44 ($8.65) on Friday. Aroundtown has a one year low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a one year high of €6.75 ($7.85).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

