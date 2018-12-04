Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €8.90 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.61 ($10.02).

AT1 stock opened at €7.50 ($8.72) on Monday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of €6.75 ($7.85).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

