Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $38,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,637 shares of company stock worth $3,850,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

