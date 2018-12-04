Arsanis (ASNS) Shares Down 3.8%

Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.25. 29,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,309,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arsanis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Arsanis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Arsanis to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arsanis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Arsanis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arsanis Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arsanis by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Arsanis in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arsanis by 1,004.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 121,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/arsanis-asns-shares-down-3-8.html.

About Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arsanis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arsanis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.