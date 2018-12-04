Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Stake Boosted by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

ASND stock opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.29. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 38,569.44%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

