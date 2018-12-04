Ashler Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 256,786 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Ashler Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 256,786 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 0.5% of Ashler Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,675,000.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 617,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 168,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Scotiabank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $518.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.68 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

