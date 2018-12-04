Asset Dedication LLC Buys 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 134,676.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 115,058.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,599 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after purchasing an additional 575,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,916.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 350,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,965,000 after purchasing an additional 345,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $207,428,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $984.00 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

