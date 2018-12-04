Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,901,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

