At Home Group Inc (HOME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Philip L. Francis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Starr Investment Holdings, Llc sold 4,591,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $152,035,292.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,630,035 shares of company stock worth $153,375,651 over the last ninety days. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. FMR LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 21,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after buying an additional 1,676,694 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,414,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,583,000 after buying an additional 1,125,296 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOME stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,777. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

