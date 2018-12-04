At Home Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,360 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 938% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 call options.

In other news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 30,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,076,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,630,035 shares of company stock worth $153,375,651. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 876,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 612,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 21,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,925 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

